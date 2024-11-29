ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 730,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT
In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at $477,434.40. This trade represents a 71.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,158.84. This trade represents a 38.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARR
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.