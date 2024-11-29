Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
ARWR opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
