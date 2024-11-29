Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.93.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.