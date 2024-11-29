Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AITX remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 73,022,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,780,258. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.