Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 6.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $97,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,523,000 after buying an additional 170,942 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,760,000 after buying an additional 155,971 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 120,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 102.1% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 227,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 115,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.13 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.21.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

