ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $662.50 and last traded at $663.32. 330,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,445,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $671.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $734.37 and its 200-day moving average is $867.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $263.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

