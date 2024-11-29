AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 617.0 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at C$20.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.12. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.65.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

