Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 31,515 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 2.69% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $28,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVSC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.