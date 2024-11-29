Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 567.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $290.64 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

