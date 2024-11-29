Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.94 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

