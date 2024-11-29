Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $20,140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

PH stock opened at $699.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $654.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $426.49 and a 1-year high of $712.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

