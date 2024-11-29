Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 89,547 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after acquiring an additional 848,067 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185,601 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 872,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCQ stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

