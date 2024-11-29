Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Receives Operational Permit for Neves Project, Files for Expansion – Read more about the latest developments below.

Atlas Lithium Corporation recently announced a significant achievement within its operational framework. Following the receipt of the operational permit for its Neves Project from the government of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil on October 26, 2024, the company is set to proceed with its lithium processing operations. The permit, known as “LP/LI/LO” locally, consolidates initial, installation, and operating licenses under one authorization.

This milestone allows Atlas Lithium to set up and run its lithium processing plant, handle mined ore from specific deposits, and market the resulting lithium concentrate. The permit’s approval was the outcome of a unanimous decision by a twelve-member voting board comprising representatives from the state of Minas Gerais, as announced on October 25, 2024. The submission was further validated as it was officially published in the Minas Gerais government gazette on October 26, 2024.

The road to achieving this permit involved a rigorous technical review process that commenced with the initial permit application on September 1, 2023. Simultaneously, Atlas Lithium has applied to expand the permit by including additional mining pits in the strategic plan. This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to adapt to new discoveries efficiently.

The company also provided a cautionary note within its Form 8-K filing to address forward-looking statements. Atlas Lithium highlighted the inherent risks and uncertainties attached to projecting future outcomes. Factors such as geotechnical analysis results, regulatory approvals in Brazil, economic conditions, and management dependencies can impact the accuracy of these statements.

Further insights on the risks associated with Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries are detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K/A submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 8, 2024. Interested parties can access additional filings through the SEC website for comprehensive information.

Atlas Lithium emphasizes that any forward-looking statements articulated represent the company’s outlook at the present time and should not be solely relied upon for future assessments. The company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update these statements beyond their current scope.

This report was signed by Marc Fogassa, the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Lithium Corporation, on November 29, 2024, in adherence to Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

