Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1158920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Autins Group Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Autins Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.