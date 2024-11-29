AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$19.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares upgraded AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

ACQ opened at C$18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.55. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$13.75 and a one year high of C$27.44.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,015. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

