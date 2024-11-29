Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.
