Auxier Asset Management Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

