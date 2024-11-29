Auxier Asset Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $522.86 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

