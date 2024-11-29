Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVSC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

