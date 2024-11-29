Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,094,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after acquiring an additional 512,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $55.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

