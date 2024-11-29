Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.41) and last traded at GBX 1,444 ($18.33), with a volume of 288373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,388 ($17.62).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,913.04%.
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
