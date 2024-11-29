Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Shares of AVNBF stock remained flat at C$18.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.41. Avon Protection has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$18.25.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

