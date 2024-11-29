Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ADXS stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.81. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.49.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

