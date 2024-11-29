Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and traded as high as $44.21. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF shares last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 3,605 shares.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $167.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGMT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

