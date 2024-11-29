Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the October 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,175.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Banca Mediolanum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

