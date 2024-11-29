Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

