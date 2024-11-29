Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
