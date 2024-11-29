Bank of Montreal Can Buys 285,225 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 8.03% of North American Construction Group worth $40,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 686.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $523.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

