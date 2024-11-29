Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $43,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ARE opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

