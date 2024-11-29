Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $32,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 52.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $6,314,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

