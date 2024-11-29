Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.60 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.45% of Fluor worth $36,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 230.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 139.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 222,070 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Fluor Trading Down 1.2 %

FLR opened at $55.25 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,074. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.