Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of KBR worth $31,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KBR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

