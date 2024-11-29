Bank of Montreal Can Sells 56,794 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $35,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,134,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

