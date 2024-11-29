Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $450.00 to $650.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $388.84 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,859.10. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 72.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

