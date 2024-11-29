Berenberg Bank Lowers Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.04) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,366.43 ($17.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,510.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,610.89. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,355.91, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,318 ($16.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.33).

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,343 ($17.05) per share, with a total value of £99,476.01 ($126,270.64). Also, insider Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,505 ($19.10) per share, for a total transaction of £406.35 ($515.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,479 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,890. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

