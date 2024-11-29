BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 22,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 25,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
BGSF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF
About BGSF
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
