BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 22,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 25,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

BGSF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

About BGSF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 360,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 500,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.