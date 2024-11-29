BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.