BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Sells C$500,500.00 in Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 65,000 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$500,500.00.

FAX Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioSyent alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, FAX Capital Corp. sold 230,800 shares of BioSyent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total transaction of C$2,566,496.00.

BioSyent Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVE RX opened at C$11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.93. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6944444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.