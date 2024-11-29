BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Sells C$500,500.00 in Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 65,000 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$500,500.00.
FAX Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, FAX Capital Corp. sold 230,800 shares of BioSyent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total transaction of C$2,566,496.00.
BioSyent Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CVE RX opened at C$11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.93. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.91.
BioSyent Company Profile
BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioSyent
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.