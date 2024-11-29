Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 10,029 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 10,029 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $141,609.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,795.12. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

WEAV opened at $14.01 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEAV. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Weave Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

