Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OBDE opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

