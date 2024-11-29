Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE OBDE opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.
About Blue Owl Capital Co. III
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital Co. III
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.