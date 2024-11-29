Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,997 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Insmed by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The trade was a 29.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,150. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

