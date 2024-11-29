Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,256 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

