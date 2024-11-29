Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $877.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.