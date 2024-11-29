Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

SRPT opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

