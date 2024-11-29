BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $496.81 and last traded at $498.11. 113,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,004,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.40.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.