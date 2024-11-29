BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 519,122 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

