BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 78 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of NVR worth $54,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,545,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in NVR by 6,454.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,071,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $9,193.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9,409.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,627.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,052.58 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $125.26 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

