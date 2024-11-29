BNP Paribas Purchases Shares of 900 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,506.80. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335,137.22. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,939 shares of company stock worth $28,887,725. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Trading Down 0.1 %

UPST stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.