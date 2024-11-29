BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

DSM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 163,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,446. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

