Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDNNY shares. BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDNNY

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.