Braidwell LP Has $33.66 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Braidwell LP raised its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057,460 shares during the period. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 145.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,173 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 282.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

REPL stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

