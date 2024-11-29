BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $49.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $93,135.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,116.78. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after buying an additional 505,481 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,760,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 123,540 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 506,845 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

